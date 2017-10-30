A new NCMH Cafe

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County Memorial Hospital has a fresh new look, with a new management team at the helm. Metz Culinary Management, based out of Dallas, Penn., is now partnering with the hospital to run the Food Nutrition Service.

“Biggest thing that Metz Culinary Management brought to us is they are very good at patient care, to help the patients get healthier quicker, and also be satisfied. Hospital food can be kind of boring, but they have done a good job. They go up each day and serve each patient with a menu and serve the food,” said Bob Hetrick, chief financial officer of NCMH. “On the retail side, they brought a lot of better choices for our employees eating breakfast and lunch.”

Not only is Metz now managing the cafeteria, but they are now managing a re-designed cafeteria. For two weeks the hospital renovated and gave the dining room an updated look, with fresh paint and fresh furniture. There is also now a bit more seating in the dining room, they said.

Hetrick added that when they looked back through their records, they found that the cafeteria had not been renovated in 15 years.

Grant Bennett, regional vice president of Metz, said they enjoy what the hospital has done for the community, the patients and their families and the hospital employees.

“This is very special, as you look around, a lot of things have changed. Less than a year ago they (NCMH) invited us to come down and speak to them about their vision and how they could achieve some of their vision. Great healthy conversation, a lot of energy and we lined up pretty well,” he said. “Fortunately for us, they gave us the opportunity to run the Food Nutrition Services here.”

The NCMH employees who worked in the cafeteria before Metz are now managed by the new company. Brandon Carn, the new executive chef, said while he has only been in his new position for three weeks, he has made friends fast.

“Odester Sim, we have been working side by side for the last three weeks, and she is something special for Newberry. The way she greets our patrons — our guests — she puts her heart and emphasis in her food every day,” he said.

Bennett added they have a phenomenal team and they have done great things.

“They adapted real well to what we have brought in new, and it has been a lot of changes. They all kept a positive attitude and worked very hard for the hospital, the community and the patients and the employees,” he said.

Mike Cuddy, district manager, said this new partnership will be important for the caregivers in the hospital and they will have a place to come and get some respite for themselves.

“We really appreciate that, we are honored to be here and be partners. We are also focused on the patient population and the patient experience. We are focused in both areas,” he said. “Our interest is being part of the community and the hospital. Our focus is really about the food and the quality of the food, and how food can help heal and make a difference in the lives of the employees so they can focus more on the clinical.”

The Newberry County Memorial Hospital Cafeteria is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. and is open to the community.

The Ribbon is cut on Newberry County Memorial Hospital's renovated cafeteria. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer Metz Culinary Management present a banner to Newberry County Memorial Hospital, to hang with pride. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

