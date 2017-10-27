Posted on by

Rotary Students/Teachers of the Month


The following teachers were named Newberry Rotary Teachers of the Month for October Marcie Blanchard (left) from Little Mountain Elementary and Candace Gruber (right) from Prosperity-Rikard Elementary.


Courtesy photo

The following students were named Newberry Rotary Students of the Month for October McCallum Senn (Newberry Academy), Abigail Anglin (Whitmire Community School), Jada Blackmon (Newberry High), Kayle Busby (Newberry Career Center), Charmane Robinson (Mid-Carolina High).


Courtesy photo

The following teachers were named Newberry Rotary Teachers of the Month for October Marcie Blanchard (left) from Little Mountain Elementary and Candace Gruber (right) from Prosperity-Rikard Elementary.

The following students were named Newberry Rotary Students of the Month for October McCallum Senn (Newberry Academy), Abigail Anglin (Whitmire Community School), Jada Blackmon (Newberry High), Kayle Busby (Newberry Career Center), Charmane Robinson (Mid-Carolina High).

The following teachers were named Newberry Rotary Teachers of the Month for October Marcie Blanchard (left) from Little Mountain Elementary and Candace Gruber (right) from Prosperity-Rikard Elementary.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Rotary1.jpgThe following teachers were named Newberry Rotary Teachers of the Month for October Marcie Blanchard (left) from Little Mountain Elementary and Candace Gruber (right) from Prosperity-Rikard Elementary. Courtesy photo

The following students were named Newberry Rotary Students of the Month for October McCallum Senn (Newberry Academy), Abigail Anglin (Whitmire Community School), Jada Blackmon (Newberry High), Kayle Busby (Newberry Career Center), Charmane Robinson (Mid-Carolina High).
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Rotary2.jpgThe following students were named Newberry Rotary Students of the Month for October McCallum Senn (Newberry Academy), Abigail Anglin (Whitmire Community School), Jada Blackmon (Newberry High), Kayle Busby (Newberry Career Center), Charmane Robinson (Mid-Carolina High). Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

9:11 am |    

500 Years Later

500 Years Later
9:11 am |    

Firearm found on NHS student

Firearm found on NHS student
9:11 am |    

Staying safe this Halloween

Staying safe this Halloween
comments powered by Disqus