Rotary Students/Teachers of the Month

The following teachers were named Newberry Rotary Teachers of the Month for October Marcie Blanchard (left) from Little Mountain Elementary and Candace Gruber (right) from Prosperity-Rikard Elementary.

The following students were named Newberry Rotary Students of the Month for October McCallum Senn (Newberry Academy), Abigail Anglin (Whitmire Community School), Jada Blackmon (Newberry High), Kayle Busby (Newberry Career Center), Charmane Robinson (Mid-Carolina High).