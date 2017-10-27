MCHS celebrates Hispanic Heritage

The Leadership Class at Mid-Carolina High School worked together to bring awareness to Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 each year. One of the projects they completed was making a Hispanic Inventors Showcase in the display case in the cafeteria. A few of the inventors highlighted were Guillermo Gonzalez Camarena (color television), Dr. Luis Von Ahn (captcha codes on the Internet), and Hercules Florence (photography). Senior Jasmine A. P. is shown in front of the display case wearing an authentic Mexican dress. The dress is made of material to keep people cool in the hot climate of Mexico.

The Leadership Class at Mid-Carolina High School worked together to bring awareness to Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 each year. One of the projects they completed was making a Hispanic Inventors Showcase in the display case in the cafeteria. A few of the inventors highlighted were Guillermo Gonzalez Camarena (color television), Dr. Luis Von Ahn (captcha codes on the Internet), and Hercules Florence (photography). Senior Jasmine A. P. is shown in front of the display case wearing an authentic Mexican dress. The dress is made of material to keep people cool in the hot climate of Mexico. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_JasmineHHM.jpg The Leadership Class at Mid-Carolina High School worked together to bring awareness to Hispanic Heritage Month, which is observed from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 each year. One of the projects they completed was making a Hispanic Inventors Showcase in the display case in the cafeteria. A few of the inventors highlighted were Guillermo Gonzalez Camarena (color television), Dr. Luis Von Ahn (captcha codes on the Internet), and Hercules Florence (photography). Senior Jasmine A. P. is shown in front of the display case wearing an authentic Mexican dress. The dress is made of material to keep people cool in the hot climate of Mexico. Courtesy photo