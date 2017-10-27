Public Utilities Week at Boundary

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry Utilities Department celebrated Public Utilities Week during the week of October 1-7 as part of the National Public Power Week initiative. As a part of that week, members of the city’s electric lineman and water and sewer division opened doors at Boundary Elementary School on Oct. 3.
Robby Long, a lineman with the City of Newberry, helps a student with his coat Tuesday morning at Boundary Elementary School.
Brad Eckhardt, a member of the city’s water and sewer division opens the door for a student at Boundary Elementary School.
Jess Folk, electric lineman wishes a student at Boundary Elementary School a great day as part of Public Utilities Week.
Michael Ballenger, member of the water and sewer division greeted students at Boundary Elementary.