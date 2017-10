Bethlehem Goldenagers

Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pomaria recognized their Golden Agers during Homecoming services held Oct. 1. Back row are Richard Ringer, Bright Griffin, Mike Ware and Pastor Arden Hallman. Middle row are Anne S. Ringer, Ann L. Ringer, Barbara Ware and Eva Leitzsey. Front row are Mary Rowe, Velma Bonner, Leslie Long, Essie Griffin and Janet Ringer. Bethlehem also celebrated the lives of two members lost since last Homecoming: Linda Griffin and Richard Wedaman.

