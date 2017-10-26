Newberry man charged with attempted murder

NEWBERRY — A Newberry man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing a woman on Oct. 18.

Jared Emanuel Epps, 26, of Newberry is charged not only with attempted murder, but possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to the incident report, officers received a disturbance call on Oct. 18 to a Main Street address, while on the way they were advised by dispatch they were receiving multiple 911 calls for help.

Dispatch further advised the callers stated someone was severely injured.

Upon arrival, officers were advised by a witness at the scene the victim was inside the home and had suffered a stab wound to the chest.

At that time, officers observed two male subjects fighting across the street. While one officer rendered aid to the victim, the other went to control the situation.

The officer who went across the street identified one of the subjects as Epps and gave instructions for both men to walk toward him with their hands extend in the air, free from weapons.

Epps was detained, repeatedly saying “they tried to rape me” while the second man screamed to the officer that Epps had stabbed the female victim in the chest.

The victim was transported to Richland County Hospital, further details on her condition have not been released.

In the course of the investigation, officers learned from the witnesses at the scene that Epps left his room and knocked on the victim’s bedroom door, asking for a cigarette.

When the victim opened the door, Epps stabbed her in the chest with a kitchen knife, they said.

The witness said he then heard Epps say “I got you (expletive), I told you (expletive) I will get you,” the report stated.

Investigators were told by the man with whom Epps had been fighting with he had said “I’m going to kill you next.”

The man said Epps then ran at him with a knife, forcing him to defend himself.

He picked up a glass table and threw it at Epps and other items that he could get his hands on, the report said. At which point Epps tried to flee from the scene.

Epps was taken to Newberry County Detention where he remains in custody.

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

