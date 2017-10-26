Working with the community

NEWBERRY — Members of the community gathered together last Thursday at West End Baptist Church to provide feedback to the Newberry Police Department on how they could better work together.

The meeting is part of a new initiative of quarterly community meetings held by the police department to gather thoughts from different parts of the community on what they’re seeing in their neighborhoods.

“I’m here to gather feedback as to what we’re [police department] doing, what you’d like to see us doing and how we can partner together to make this community a better place,” said Police Chief Roy McClurkin.

McClurkin said he felt that as a department they have done a lot lately through community policing and made a positive impact in the West End area as well as other areas because of community meetings and discussions that have come out of those meetings.

“Community policing in Newberry is not just a ‘buzz word’ but a way our officers feel they can bring about more positive interactions within their communities,” said City Manager Matt DeWitt. “It is important that all of our citizens feel safe and protected and in a city the size of Newberry there is no reason why you shouldn’t know your officers by name.”

DeWitt said these community meetings were a great way to help make these introductions and he was proud of the efforts made by both the officers and community members to help foster this positive relationship.

Community members expressed concerns Thursday of drivers speeding on roads that got a lot of foot traffic and they would like to see more community meetings to talk about the future of the West End area to bring about positive change.

Many comments towards the police department Thursday were thankful for their presence in the West End area and that if someone needed assistance, the department has been there almost instantly to help.

McClurkin thanked the community members in attendance and said that because of these meetings, the police department has received more calls with tips and concerns which helps make their jobs easier and allows them to better help the community.

“Citizens have been great in calling me when they see something going on or when they feel something might happen and that’s what I need,” McClurkin said. “When they identify a problem, they help us correct that problem.”

The community was invited to attend the police department’s Bibles and Badges program that meets on the first Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. at the police department. McClurkin said the community had been very receptive and ministers throughout the city and county are helping to put on the bible study each month.

“We’re going to continue to do what we do, but we want the community to have some stake in it,” McClurkin said. “Tell us what you see and what else you’d like to see us doing so we can partner together in solving the issues of the community.”

The community meetings are held every three months on the third Thursday of that month, McClurkin said. No location has been set for the next meeting which will take place in January.

Chief Roy McClurkin speaking at the West End Baptist Church last Thursday. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3430.jpg Chief Roy McClurkin speaking at the West End Baptist Church last Thursday. Elyssa Haven | For The Newberry Observer