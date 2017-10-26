Spooktacular Time

PROSPERITY — The Town of Prosperity is gearing up to welcome goblins and ghouls as they hold their annual Spooktacular on Halloween from 5:30-7 p.m.

Spooktacular started out with the police department giving out candy to trick-or-treaters. Over the years this evolved, and now the Town of Prosperity partners with Grace Lutheran Church for their Trunk-or-Treat to hold Spooktacular, which has been held annually in Prosperity for around 10 years.

Local businesses have committed to setting up trunks during Spooktacular. During the event children can release their energy on the inflatable attractions that Spooktacular will have to offer.

“We’ll be having a DJ in the gazebo and Biggy Boys BBQ will be out here barbecuing. Ascensions (Church) has, in the past, had little games to play. So they might do that again this year,” Town Administrator Karen Livingston said.

Other venues in Prosperity will have other events going on at the same time as Spooktacular. Grace Lutheran Church will be holding their Trunk-or-Treat and Wightman United Methodist will be holding their Pumpkin Patch Finale Festival.

“The only street that is going to be closed off will be Grace Street, and we close it off from going past the public parking lot at the Depot and Main Street. They will actually enter The Square from Elm Street. They can (enter) from Main Street as well, but they will have to enter from the side in front of the drug store,” Livingston said.

Last year, Prosperity filled over 400 bags to distribute to children during Spooktacular. The town also gave out coupons for children to come back during the Shoppers Walk so they can get a free picture with Santa.

“We’re doing 400 cards this year, on the back of the cards are saving opportunities from the other downtown merchants. It’s just a little more advertising for the Business Association members,” Livingston said. “We want everyone to come out and enjoy the event. We have lots to do and there will be a lot of people here.”

Dress in your best costumes at Spooktacular on Halloween from 5:30-7 p.m. Pictured are the Hobby's dressed as The Incredibles at last year's Spooktacular.

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

