Chamber golf tourney winners

The 25th annual Chamber Golf Tournament was held Sept. 27 at the Country Club of Newberry. The first place team was the WKDK team of Frank Sligh, Jimmie Coggins, Jack Brooks and Howard Kirkegard.

Team Big Gun Robotics took second place in the Chamber’s 25th annual golf tournament held Sept. 27. Team members included Philop Delasa, Lee Norris, Gene Norris and Jim Page (not pictured).

Third place went to Team Servpro, which included Nick Piersol, Gene Shealy, Mel Kitchens and George Piersol.