NEWBERRY — One person was killed in a single motorcycle collision involving a Suzuki GSX 1300R Sunday afternoon near 22134 US 76, in Newberry County.

Coroner Laura Kneece identified the victim as Sherman Elkins, 58, of Newberry. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Elkins was wearing a helmet

This wreck remains under investigation by Newberry County Coroner’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol.