Newberry College celebrates Reformation

NEWBERRY — This year marks the 500th anniversary of Martin Luther nailing his Ninety-five Theses to the door of All Saints’ Church in Wittenberg, thus beginning the Protestant Reformation.

In honor and celebration of the 500th anniversary, Newberry College in partnership with the churches in the Heartland Conference will have The Reformation 500th Celebration from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29.

“The Heartland Conference always holds a Reformation service, a joint service, on Reformation Sunday in the afternoon. I suggested to them last year, if they would like to, we would love to host them in Wiles Chapel,” said Pastor Ernie Worman, campus chaplain and director of church relations at Newberry College.

Anne Smith, major gifts officer and event organizer at the college, said that in the past there would be a Reformation service after the churches held their Sunday service, but this year it will be a bit different.

“The special thing about this, Summer Memorial, Grace Lutheran and Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, they are not having their services at their churches, this is their service. Their hope is that the smaller churches in South Carolina will come worship with us to celebrate this great day,” she said.

To help get the word out Dr. Maurice Scherrens, president of Newberry College, sent invitations to all of the Lutheran Churches in South Carolina inviting them to worship at the college.

Events celebrating the Reformation will begin prior to the Reformation celebration service on Oct. 29.

“On Thursday (Oct. 26) we will have Beer and Hymns, that is going to be at Half Full. This is a new thing in Newberry, but not a new thing in South Carolina,” Smith said.

This event will begin at 6 p.m. and will be led by Jay Gamelin. Beer is optional and singing is encouraged.

“Martin Luther is also known worldwide as a person who wrote many hymns. For Luther, prayer and music was huge, in fact he introduced music to the worship services,” Worman said.

On Friday and Saturday (Oct. 27/28) the PBS Documentary Martin Luther: The Idea that changed the World will be shown at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., both days. Worman said he saw the documentary on PBS and it is excellent.

“Why is 500 years of Reformation important, if you are not Lutheran? The Reformation, and he (Luther) is not the only Reformer, he is part of this Reformation project. It affects politics, education, the social world, everything. The world changed more than just religiously. The world changed in just about every possible way,” he said.

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Dr. M. Patrick Graham, the Margaret A. Pitts Professor Emeritus of Theological Bibliography at the Candler School of Theology, will give a presentation on Reformation art, specifically the woodcut that came out of the Reformation.

On Sunday, Oct. 29, a re-enactment of the nailing of the Ninety-five Theses will take place at 9:15 a.m. at Holland Hall. At that time, Professor Patrick Gagliano will perform Katherine Luther: A Burr to a Top Coat.

Smith said for the re-enactment they will have a red door, provided by the SYNOD.

At 9:30 a.m. there will be coffee and doughnuts and a Reformation exhibit in the Holland Hall Lobby. Smith credits Denise Reid and the Newberry College Historical Society for creating the exhibit.

The service will begin at 10:30 a.m., in Wiles Chapel, Smith and Worman said this service is a group effort. The following reverends will be involved with the service, The Reverend Ernest W. Worman III, The Reverend Dr. Christina Wendland, The Reverend Earl R. Schafer, The Reverend Matthew B. Titus, The Reverend James P. Henricks and The Reverend Michael Price.

Following the service, lunch will be served at Kaufmann Dining Hall, which will be $9.50 plus tax and children under five eat free. If you would like to have lunch at Kaufmann, Smith requests that you RSVP at 803-321-5363.

After lunch there will be Music of the Reformation and More at 2 p.m. in Wiles Chapel. Chris Sheppard will direct with the Newberry College Singers performing, Huger Caughman will play the organ.

This bust of Martin Luther will be on display during the Reformation Exhibit on Sunday. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSC_0005.jpg This bust of Martin Luther will be on display during the Reformation Exhibit on Sunday. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

