NA Junior Civitans out and about

On Sept. 22, Newberry Academy’s Junior Civitan Club hosted their annual “Catch the Excitement Party.” This evening of fun, food and fellowship gave students the opportunity to learn more about Junior Civitan and the activities they do throughout the year.

Attendees of Junior Civitan’s “Catch the Excitement Party” were asked to bring a toiletry item. The Club collected a basket of 50 items, which they donated to the Pride Pantry at NCDSNB.