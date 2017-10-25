Board OKs superintendent pay increase

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District Board of Education has approved a pay increase for Superintendent Jim Suber by three percent.

“Due to his exemplary rating, Mr. Suber’s contract will be amended to increase the base salary by three percent for the 2017-18 school year. This will be effective, and retroactive, to July 1 evaluation date,” said Boardmember Jody Hamm.

The increase was approved after Boardmember Ike Bledsoe made a motion and Boardmember Clyde Hill seconded.

In other business, students from across the District were recognized for receiving the highest possible scores on the spring 2017 administration of SC READY assessment or SC PASS assessment.

“These students did not miss a question in the content area of their recognition. Each student, their family and their teachers share the credit for this significant accomplishment,” said Pamela Arrington, executive director of Human Resources.

The following students were recognized: from Little Mountain Elementary School, Eliza Dixon – fourth grade math, Lillian Stuck – fourth grade science and Jonathan Gantt – fifth grade math. Mid-Carolina Middle School, McKenzee Chadwick – sixth grade math and Lawson Lominick – seventh grade science.

Newberry Elementary School was also recognized, along with Principal Reggie Wicker.

“The South Carolina Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development sponsors the South Carolina ASCD Whole Child Award, in support of the ASCD Worldwide and the Whole Child Initiative. The program seeks to identify schools in South Carolina that have created a school culture with programs that exemplify one or more of the five tenets of The Whole Child Initiative: Healthy, Safe, Supported, Challenged, Engaged,” Arrington said.

Newberry Elementary was chosen as an award winner in the area of Engaged. They received a banner to display and a check for $2,500 to further their efforts to support The Whole Child Initiative.

Wicker was also named a SC ASCD Emerging Leader.

“As a part of their ongoing mission to Learn, Teach and Lead, South Carolina ASCD seeks to develop and support the next generation of leaders. In its quest to build capacity, ASCD has designed the Emerging Leaders program to prepare younger, diverse educators for potential influence and ASCD leadership,” Arrington said. “A new cadre of emerging leaders is selected annually. South Carolina ASCD and Newberry County is proud to be well-represented in this prestigious group.”

The following students were recognized for having perfect scores on SC READY assessment or SC PASS assessment. Pictured (in no particular order) Eliza Dixon, Lillian Stuck, Jonathan Gantt, McKenzee Chadwick and Lawson Lominick. They are pictured with Boardmember Jessie Reeder and Superintendent Jim Suber.

Newberry Elementary was recognized for two recent honors they received from the South Carolina ASCD.

