Get to know Andrew Gallagher, Andrew Aragon and Zach Vollersten

NEWBERRY – Learn more about Andrew Gallagher, Andrew Aragon and Zach Vollersten and their lives before joining the Newberry College soccer team.

Name: Andrew Gallagher

Major: Sports Management, Aspiring Commercial Pilot

Favorite Food: Hibachi

Gallagher, a native of Irmo, is in the midst of his first season with the Wolves.

Prior to Newberry he was the top goal scorer for Dutch Fork High School’s varsity team, his junior year. Gallagher won the Varsity Golden Boot Award in 2016, and was an All-Region Selection in 2016.

He played the last two years for SCUFC (South Carolina United Football Club) where they won the Charlotte Invitational in 2015 and the SC State Cup Championship. Gallagher was top 10 in scoring at the Region 3 Championships. Prior to SCUFC, Gallagher played at CESA (Carolina Elite Soccer Association) where they went to USYS Nationals in 2014. He also spent time with the SC ODP (Olympic Development Program) for three years and was selected as a Regional Pool Player in 2016.

Gallagher decided to attend Newberry because he enjoyed the team atmosphere and he loved how Head Coach Bryce Cooper made him feel like he was a key to the success of the program.

Gallagher strived to be successful on and off the field in order to continue his soccer career.

“My parents definitely paved the way for me to be where I am today. They constantly pushed me in the classroom and on the field so I could reach my goals ,” he said. “The bigger the dream, the more its going to take for me to get there,”

Before each match he enjoys listening to music, zoning out, and watching Lionel Messi and Neymar highlights. His greatest athletic moment was leading his high school to a state championship, recording 25 goals along the way. In his free time he enjoys playing soccer or FIFA with his friends. His favorite team is FC Barcelona and he does indulge in trap music.

Name: Andrew Aragon

Major: Accounting

Favorite Food: Burger

Aragon, a freshman from Flint, Michigan enters his first season with the Wolves.

Prior to Newberry, Aragon played varsity soccer at Lake Fenton High School from 2014 to 2017, where he started as goalkeeper from his sophomore to senior year. In the 2016-17 season, his team won the Genesee Area Conference, as well as a District Title. Aragon set a school record in 2016 for the most shutouts in one season. His athletic awards include athlete of the week three years in a row, and MVP the last two years.

He has played for the Nationals Soccer Club (formerly Waza FC East) since 2013 on MRL Premier 1, BCC, and NPL. His team was the State Cup Champions in 2015 and made it into regionals. Aragon credits his family for the man he has grown to be. He decided to attend Newberry because of the soccer program, the environment of the school and the nice weather.

In his free time he enjoys playing soccer and Xbox with his friends. As a child he aspired to be a professional soccer player. Something interesting about him is that he has been to nine different countries.

Due to an injury, Aragon is not eligible to play, but as he recovers he pushes himself and tries to be the best in everything he does. His greatest athletic achievement was breaking his high school’s record for most shutouts in a regular season.

Name: Zachary Vollersten

Major: Sport Management

Favorite Food: Sushi

Vollersten, a freshman from Summerville, embarks on his first season with the Wolves.

Prior to Newberry, he graduated from Ashley Ridge High School in 2014. During his time at Ashley Ridge, Vollersten played two years of varsity soccer in a number of different positions including winger, outside back and center forward. He also played club soccer at Goose Creek United and North Area Soccer Association (NASA).

“Coming out of high school I didn’t have the money or the scholarships to attend college. I decided to join the South Carolina Air National Guard and was full time for a couple of years. Once I had the money and my life on track I went part time and decided to start my dream of being a college athlete,” he said.

Vollersten decided to attend Newberry because he was offered a spot on the team and he loved the campus.

In regards to his training, he does his best to wipe his mind of everything that is going on outside of soccer. He also tries to understand his weaknesses and does his best to fix them. Something interesting about Vollersten is that he works on F-16 Jets for the Air National Guard. His greatest achievement is putting in the hard work outside of soccer so he could fulfill his dreams.

In his free time he enjoy fishing and cheering on his favorite team, Chelsea FC. Before each game he wears his Chelsea FC jersey that he’s had since he was 13 and ends with a prayer. His favorite athlete is Frank Lampard, and as a child he aspired to become an Special Education teacher.

Find out more about Andrew Gallagher, Andrew Aragon and Zach Vollersten. Courtesy photo