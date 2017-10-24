Newberry Opera House Calendar

NEWBERRY — Tickets for shows are available at the Newberry Opera House box office. Call 803-276-6264 or visit www.newberryoperahouse.com for reservations and more information.

Sister Hazel — Nov. 10

Platinum-selling group Sister Hazel will bring its “We Got it All Tonight” tour to the Newberry Opera House at 8 p.m. Nov. 10.

A limited number of exclusive VIP Experiences will also be available for sale. These packages include access to a Sister Hazel pre-show event, extensive Q&A session with the band, limited-edition merchandise, and much more. Visit http://sisterhazelvip.com for information. Tickets start at $35.