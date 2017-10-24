Time for Safe Kids

NEWBERRY — Halloween is just over a week away, which means the Newberry County Memorial Hospital is planning their annual Safe Kids Halloween event. This year’s event will be on Halloween from 6-8 p.m.

Brenda Riddle, who is the lead organizer for Safe Kids, said the event has grown a lot and this year they have 18 games, the most they have ever had.

“Some returning games and attractions include the Haunted Bus, put on by the Sheriff’s Office, that is a favorite for the older kids. The bounce rides will be back as well and various other games,” she said. “A few new games include ghost corn-hole, Snoopy bean bag toss, a big cheese and mouse game and penguin fish fling.”

Prizes for the games will include candy and little toys such as whistles. Riddle said there will be plenty of candy to be given out.

But not just candy, there will be other food items too. Guests can expect tacos, pizza and two different bake sales with different goodies to be available for purchase.

“The volunteers at the hospital will host one of the bake sales, (they) are trying to raise money for the improvements to the Chapel, because it was moved recently,” Riddle said.

There will also be free juice and Goldfish Crackers.

Both the games and the food tables will be managed by volunteers who come from all over the county. Not only will hospital volunteers be present, but also volunteers from Newberry College, Whitmire Community School, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and a variety of others.

For those looking to show off their costumes, the Costume Contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be announced by the DJ. The age groups will be broken up as follows: 0-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12.

There will be a first and second prize for each age group, with the prizes being either an educational or active game.

Other attractions will include face painting as well as a visit from the fire and police departments — both of which will have their trucks and cruisers present.

Riddle stated the whole purpose of Safe Kids is for children to have a safe Halloween event. Children must be accompanied by an adult, and cannot be dropped off alone, she said.

“This is for a safe environment for the kids to trick-or-treat. You hear so many scary stories …,” she said. “Everything will be safe here.”

Visitors are reminded that they cannot park in the emergency ramp but Riddle says there will be plenty of parking in other areas.

In case of rain, the contingency plan will be for families to drive around the Atrium to pick up candy.

This ninja bowls for some candy during last year's Safe Kids Halloween.

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

