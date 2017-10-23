Celebrating a 97th birthday

Bonnie Mae Cannon Williams of Pomaria was honored at St. Mark AME Church on Aug. 27 and celebrated her 97th birthday on Oct. 3. Those enjoying their mother are Clyde Williams, Linda Chapman, Ida Chapman, Minnie Richardson, Ricky Williams, Tessie Menderhall, Randy Williams and Ebbie King. She has numerous daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grands, great-great-grands, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her husband, Earnest Williams, is deceased as well as three of her children: Bobby Ray Williams, John Henry Williams and Phyllis Dale Douglas.

