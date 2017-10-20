Posted on by

Mid-Carolina Middle names Teacher/Support Staff of the Month

, ,

Lisa Richburg, Day Porter at Mid-Carolina Middle School, was named Support Staff of the Month for September.


Courtesy photos

Jared Jones was named Teacher of the Month at Mid-Carolina Middle School. He teaches seventh grade social studies, is athletic director and technology teacher leader.


Courtesy photos

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School recently celebrated its September Teacher and Support Staff of the Month.

Day Porter Lisa Richburg was named Support Staff of the Month and Jared Jones was named the Teacher of the Month. Jones teaches seventh grade social studies, is athletic director and technology teacher leader.

Richburg and Jones exemplified the mindset of “everything is possible” to earn the honors.

Lisa Richburg, Day Porter at Mid-Carolina Middle School, was named Support Staff of the Month for September.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_September-SSOM-2017.jpgLisa Richburg, Day Porter at Mid-Carolina Middle School, was named Support Staff of the Month for September. Courtesy photos

Jared Jones was named Teacher of the Month at Mid-Carolina Middle School. He teaches seventh grade social studies, is athletic director and technology teacher leader.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_September-TOM-2017.jpgJared Jones was named Teacher of the Month at Mid-Carolina Middle School. He teaches seventh grade social studies, is athletic director and technology teacher leader. Courtesy photos

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:24 pm |    

Mid-Carolina Middle names Teacher/Support Staff of the Month

Mid-Carolina Middle names Teacher/Support Staff of the Month
12:22 pm |    

Scientist partners with SRNL to repurpose nuclear power byproduct

Scientist partners with SRNL to repurpose nuclear power byproduct
9:12 am |    

Football collecting donations for member of Newberry Family

Football collecting donations for member of Newberry Family
comments powered by Disqus