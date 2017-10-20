Mid-Carolina Middle names Teacher/Support Staff of the Month

PROSPERITY — Mid-Carolina Middle School recently celebrated its September Teacher and Support Staff of the Month.
Day Porter Lisa Richburg was named Support Staff of the Month and Jared Jones was named the Teacher of the Month. Jones teaches seventh grade social studies, is athletic director and technology teacher leader.
Richburg and Jones exemplified the mindset of “everything is possible” to earn the honors.
