Newberry College ranks among nation’s best in higher ed

NEWBERRY — Newberry College made a strong showing on the 2018 U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges rankings released by the national magazine’s annual report on colleges. Newberry appeared on the following lists:

• Best Regional Liberal Arts Colleges in the South (#17)

• Best Value for Regional Colleges in the South (#7)

• Least Student Debt Load at Graduation for Regional Colleges in the South (#3)

For many years, Newberry College has ranked in the Top 50 for Best Colleges in the South, but the private liberal arts college ascended into the Top 20 last year where it has retained its place in the 2018 rankings among the region’s upper echelon.

“I am pleased Newberry College continues to be recognized for its efforts to offer students an affordable, high quality education,” said Newberry College President Dr. Maurice W. Scherrens. “These highly respected rankings are another proof point of the value of a Newberry College education.”

Newberry College senior Benjamin Herring echoed the president’s observation.

“Results like these rankings affirm what we already know as students,” said Herring, who is current president of the Newberry College Student Government Association. “They show that others are taking note and valuing the unique experiences we’re having at Newberry as we explore our passion and purpose in life.”

Newberry College earned the #7 spot as the Best Value for Regional Colleges in the South, its second consecutive appearance on this list.

“Our Loan Repayment Promise, which pledges to help students who earn less than $40,000 after graduation to repay their college loans, has proven to be a very attractive benefit to students and their families,” said Joel Vander Horst, Dean of Enrollment Management.

Newberry made its debut appearance on the rankings for Student Debt at Graduation, appearing third on the list for Least Debt for Regional Colleges in the South.

“Newberry College offers a very competitive financial aid package,” Vander Horst said. “We’ve also been proactive in identifying students who might be at risk and helping them find solutions before they experience a financial crisis that could prevent them from returning to school.”

“As an institution, we are called to prepare students for successful careers and meaningful lives,” said Hugo A. “Hap” Pearce, chairman of the Newberry College Board of Trustees. “Our excellent rankings demonstrate our success in helping students achieve their unique goals.”

