Newberry basketball hosting Fifth Annual Tipoff Fundraising Dinner

NEWBERRY — Newberry basketball will be hosting its Fifth Annual Tipoff Fundraising Dinner on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 6:00 p.m. in the Eleazer conference room.

Guest speakers will include head coaches Dave Davis, Sean Page and members of the men’s and women’s basketball teams. Food will be provided.

Attendees are asked to donate at least $25 with proceeds going directly towards the men’s and women’s basketball programs.

“We are excited to share what is going on with Newberry basketball with the community, and we invite everyone to come out and have a great time,” said men’s basketball Head Coach Dave Davis.

To reserve tickets please email dave.davis@newberry.edu or sean.page@newberry.edu.

Women’s basketball head coach Sean Page is excited for the event saying, “It is a great fundraising opportunity and a fun way to get the season started.”

