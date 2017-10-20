Posted on by

Football collecting donations for member of Newberry Family

, ,

Staff Report

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s football team is collecting donations throughout the week and at Setzler Field for Saturday’s Homecoming game with Limestone to benefit a former employee of the school’s dining hall.

Medical issues have precluded Krystal Lopez, a beloved member of the Sodexo staff, from returning to work this semester. The football coaching staff created a “Change for Change” initiative to encourage members of the Newberry Family to donate spare change or cash to help defray Lopez’s medical costs.

Donations may be made at the football offices or OL Casey Building on campus Thursday and Friday. Donations will be collected at the gates and in the stands during Saturday’s football game against Limestone.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_NC-186-Solo-HowlingN-whitewolf.jpg

Staff Report

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

12:24 pm |    

Mid-Carolina Middle names Teacher/Support Staff of the Month

Mid-Carolina Middle names Teacher/Support Staff of the Month
12:22 pm |    

Scientist partners with SRNL to repurpose nuclear power byproduct

Scientist partners with SRNL to repurpose nuclear power byproduct
9:12 am |    

Football collecting donations for member of Newberry Family

Football collecting donations for member of Newberry Family
comments powered by Disqus