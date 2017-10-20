Football collecting donations for member of Newberry Family

NEWBERRY — Newberry’s football team is collecting donations throughout the week and at Setzler Field for Saturday’s Homecoming game with Limestone to benefit a former employee of the school’s dining hall.

Medical issues have precluded Krystal Lopez, a beloved member of the Sodexo staff, from returning to work this semester. The football coaching staff created a “Change for Change” initiative to encourage members of the Newberry Family to donate spare change or cash to help defray Lopez’s medical costs.

Donations may be made at the football offices or OL Casey Building on campus Thursday and Friday. Donations will be collected at the gates and in the stands during Saturday’s football game against Limestone.

