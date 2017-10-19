SCISSA holds Fall Conference

ORANGEBURG — Elected student body leaders from members of the S.C. Independent Schools Student Association recently held their Fall Conference in the House of Representatives Chambers at the State House in Columbia.

The students attend schools from across South Carolina and Georgia, including Newberry Academy in Newberry.

While in session at the State House, the students held their general meeting, which included discussions on the Student Exchange program, the Student Council of the Year, the Honor Society of the Year and the 2018 Spring Convention.

Additionally, during a development session, students introduced resolutions, which will be debated during the 2018 Spring Convention.

Students interested in running for a SCISSA office during the 2018 Spring Convention were allowed to speak with and question the present elected officials of the association.

The South Carolina Independent School Student Association officers for 2017-2018 are Manoli Stavrinakis, president, First Baptist School, Charleston; Malee Troutman, first vice president, Holly Hill Academy, Holly Hill; Lydia Wilder, second vice president, Richard Winn Academy, Winnsboro; Morgan Cass, treasurer, Florence Christian School, Florence; Jackson Parrish, recording secretary, W. Wyman King Academy, Batesburg; Natalie Cabit, historian, Curtis Baptist School, Augusta, Ga.; Hanks Avinger, parliamentarian, Holly Hill Academy, Holly Hill; and Sam English, corresponding secretary, First Baptist School.

“These student leaders had an opportunity to participate in the democratic process in the same setting used by our Legislature,” said Larry Watt, SCISA executive director. “This activity, in addition to the education they receive at their respective schools, will go a long way in preparing them to become good, productive citizens of the state when they graduate.”

The South Carolina Independent School Association is a non-profit, voluntary association of over 120 independent schools serving more than 37,000 teachers and students.

Founded in 1965, the State of South Carolina incorporated SCISA as an exclusively educational organization with the responsibilities of establishing accreditation standards, coordinating academic and athletic competition and providing professional development for member organizations.

Student leaders from 34 South Carolina Independent School Association schools held their Fall Conference recently at the State House in Columbia. SCISA photo. Courtesy photo