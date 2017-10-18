Posted on by

Reuben names Students of the Month


Reuben Elementary named the following students as September’s Students of the Month: Braylon Jones, Rickey Davis, Cheyenne Deleski, Olivia Jiminez, Caleb Rikabi, Kacen Crawford, Gracie Caswell, Abbiella Beni, AJ Dandy, Tristan Chaplin Jordan Campbell and Harper Rowe.


Courtesy photo

