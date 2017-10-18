Reuben names Students of the Month

Reuben Elementary named the following students as September’s Students of the Month: Braylon Jones, Rickey Davis, Cheyenne Deleski, Olivia Jiminez, Caleb Rikabi, Kacen Crawford, Gracie Caswell, Abbiella Beni, AJ Dandy, Tristan Chaplin Jordan Campbell and Harper Rowe.

Reuben Elementary named the following students as September’s Students of the Month: Braylon Jones, Rickey Davis, Cheyenne Deleski, Olivia Jiminez, Caleb Rikabi, Kacen Crawford, Gracie Caswell, Abbiella Beni, AJ Dandy, Tristan Chaplin Jordan Campbell and Harper Rowe. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSCN2381.jpg Reuben Elementary named the following students as September’s Students of the Month: Braylon Jones, Rickey Davis, Cheyenne Deleski, Olivia Jiminez, Caleb Rikabi, Kacen Crawford, Gracie Caswell, Abbiella Beni, AJ Dandy, Tristan Chaplin Jordan Campbell and Harper Rowe. Courtesy photo