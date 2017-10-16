Time to decorate pumpkins

NEWBERRY — Halloween is approaching fast and for many that means having a pumpkin to help decorate their home to mark the holiday.

In honor of pumpkin decorating, the Newberry Chamber of Commerce is hosting a free Pumpkin Painting Party in front of Community Hall on Oct. 22 from 3-4:30 p.m.

“We raise money throughout the year to do these kind of things for the community and this is one of the things we do for the community,” said Liz MacDonald, administrator for the Chamber. “This is a fun activity for the whole family to enjoy.”

Michelle Long, executive director of the Chamber, also credits the local businesses that make this event possible. Walmart will donate the pumpkins, Senn Trucking will transport the pumpkins to the Chamber and Whitaker Floor Coverings is providing the paint, she said.

“Due to the positive reception of the event the first two years, we look forward to being able to host another party for the children,” she said.

This is the third year the Chamber has hosted the Pumpkin Painting Party, replacing a previous Chamber event. MacDonald said the decision to hold this event instead was they felt it would be good for the children of Newberry.

“This is a good way to draw families into downtown and something to give back to the community. The first year was so successful — and the children had such a wonderful time — we decided to have it every year,” she said. “We have had such a wonderful response the last two years. In fact, the last two years the line has started forming about an hour before we start.”

The 150 Pumpkins will only be given out to children 12 and under, one per child, she said.

However, MacDonald also stated if a family arrives, all the children under 12 will get a pumpkin — they will not be limited to one per family.

There will also be plenty of paints for the children to choose from, as well as snacks, she said.

“We decided to do painting, instead of carving, out of safety. We did not think it would be a good idea for children 12 and under walking around with knifes downtown,” MacDonald said. “So we decided to paint and they can take them home and if they want to carve them with their parents, they can.”

The decision to hold the party on Sunday as opposed to Saturday was due to the fact that there is so much going on Saturdays, she said.

MacDonald also stated Sunday is a good time with families, since most people are home on Sundays.

“After an hour and a half all the children have gotten their pumpkins and decorated and it gives the whole family something to do — because the parents really enjoy it too,” she said.

MacDonald also noted that children must be accompanied by an adult and dropping off a child is not allowed.

For any additional questions about the Pumpkin Painting Party, call the Chamber at (803) 276-4274.

The Newberry County Chamber of Commerce will host the Pumpkin Painting Party this Sunday from 3-4:30 p.m. Stock photo

By Andrew Wigger awigger@newberryobserver.com

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

