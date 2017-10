City recognizes employees

The City of Newberry recognized Jan Piersol, left, director of Newberry Housing Authority, during Tuesday’s City Council meeting. The Authority recently received an Emergency Grant for Underground Electrical Upgrades in the amount of $1,384,440 to rework and repair the electric wiring of the Housing Authority facilities. At right is City Manager Matt DeWitt.

Janice Wilson, left, was recognized Tuesday for her recent retirement from the City of Newberry. She has been a city employee since 2002. At right is City Manager Matt DeWitt.

Chris Odom, left, was recognized Tuesday by Newberry City Council for being with the city for 10 years. At right is City Manager Matt DeWitt.

Mark Sanders, left, was recognized for being with the city for 10 years. At right is City Manager Matt DeWitt. Sanders was recognized during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Lindsay Sexton, left, was recognized Tuesday for being with the City of Newberry for 10 years. At right is City Manager Matt DeWitt.