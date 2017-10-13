Mt. Tabor celebrates Golden Agers

Mt. Tabor Lutheran Church, Little Mountain observed its Homecoming/Golden Age on Sept. 24. Fifty three members, 75 and over were honored. They include Ouida Booth, Estelle Boland, Esther Chapman, Edgyth Connelly, Bobby and Betty Counts, Donald Counts, Voight Counts, Gloria Danielowski, JoNell Dixon, The Rev. Wyman and Edna Earle Dowd, Ellis Dowd, the Rev. Andy Eargle, the Rev. Pierce and Clarice Evans, Sam and Birdie Frick, George and Mary Alice Frick, Hilda Frick, John Daniel Frick, James and Jeannette Fulmer, Martha Hooper, Carlene Huffstetler, Carolyn Kibler, Bill and Barbara Lindler, Juanita Lindler, Robert Lindler, Jerry Lindler, Mary Ruth Long, Darlene Mason, Jimmy Metts, Everett and Janice Metts, Dorothy Mould, Wayne Richardson, Tom and Harriett Riddle, Richard and Carolyn Shealy, Grace Shealy, Celia Shealy, Heyward Shealy, Leonard Shealy, Jane Speight, Carolyn Torrence, Joe and Myrtie Wessinger, Sylvia Wheeler and Frances Williamson. Forty three members were in attendance. The Rev. John Stoudemayer conducted the service. He has served Mt. Tabor for 18 years and will be retiring at the end of this year.

