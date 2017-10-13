Golden Agers recognized

Zion United Methodist Church in Prosperity held its Golden Ager and Homecoming on Sept. 17. Those present were the Rev. James Williams (1971-1977), Audrey Agnew, Rudolph Barnes, David and Frances Bedenbaugh, Keith and Jeanette Boozer, Kenneth and Gloria Bowers, Dick and Dot Broom, Bruce Connelly, Frances Counts, Betty Dominick, James Lee and Patricia Dominick, Wyman Dominick, Glenn and Joy Fellers, J.P. Fellers, Ed Green, Judy Hamm, Madeline Hipp, John Hyler, Jerry and Peggy Koon, Inge Lipscomb, Joanne Newman, Miriam Reuter, Jerry and Doris Richardson, Sara Ruff, Bob and Alice Faye Shealy, Tobie and Gail Shealy and Doris Webb.

