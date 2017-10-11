Newberry farms rank in registering Angus beef cattle

NEWBERRY — Walter Shealy III of Newberry was ranked as the fifth largest and Monadnock Ranch of Newberry was ranked as eighth largest in registering the most Angus beef cattle in South Carolina with the American Angus Association during fiscal year 2017, which ended Sept. 30, according to Allen Moczygemba, CEO of the Association.

Angus breeders across the nation in 2017 registered 332,421 head of Angus cattle.

“Our growth this fiscal year continues to demonstrate strong demand for Angus genetics and solidifies our long-held position as a leader in the beef cattle industry,” Moczygemba said. “These results underscore our members’ commitment to providing genetic solutions to the beef cattle industry.”