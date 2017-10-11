Posted on by

Humane Society at Oktoberfest!


Lee and Pat Turner of Newberry adopted Chihuahua pup “Bandit.”


Aveleigh Fellowship of Presbyterians braved the rain.


Makayla and Jayden Trammel of Newberry adopted “Flash,” a brown and white hound mix.


Anna Engleman, 3, of Clinton and her “cat face” paint.


Alana Eargle of Little Mountain fostering a dachshund/mix pup.


Newberry County Humane Society’s booth, T-shirts, bandanas, decals, doggie and kitty treats.


Lee and Pat Turner of Newberry adopted Chihuahua pup “Bandit.”
Lee and Pat Turner of Newberry adopted Chihuahua pup "Bandit."

Aveleigh Fellowship of Presbyterians braved the rain.
Aveleigh Fellowship of Presbyterians braved the rain.

Makayla and Jayden Trammel of Newberry adopted “Flash,” a brown and white hound mix.
Makayla and Jayden Trammel of Newberry adopted "Flash," a brown and white hound mix.

Anna Engleman, 3, of Clinton and her “cat face” paint.
Anna Engleman, 3, of Clinton and her "cat face" paint.

Alana Eargle of Little Mountain fostering a dachshund/mix pup.
Alana Eargle of Little Mountain fostering a dachshund/mix pup.

Newberry County Humane Society’s booth, T-shirts, bandanas, decals, doggie and kitty treats.
Newberry County Humane Society's booth, T-shirts, bandanas, decals, doggie and kitty treats.

