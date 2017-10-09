Public Utilities Celebration is a big hit

Kate Werts mans the popcorn table during Public Utilities Celebration.
Linemen Casey Smith, Robbie Long and Jess Folk give a demonstration during the celebration.
Youths having fun on the slide.
This little boy takes aim at the dunking booth.
Trying to make a splash.
The inflatables were a big hit with the children.
Servepro gives out free snow cones.
Families checking in for free goodies.
Kate Werts shows off her Public Utilities Wee T-shirt.
Donnie Hurst and Katie Werts during the celebration.
The dunking booth was a big splash.
And now he’s all wet.
Captain Public Power poses with his fans.
American spirit during the celebration.
This little guy is going for a drink.
