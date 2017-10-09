Posted on by

Public Utilities Celebration is a big hit

Kate Werts mans the popcorn table during Public Utilities Celebration.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Linemen Casey Smith, Robbie Long and Jess Folk give a demonstration during the celebration.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Youths having fun on the slide.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

This little boy takes aim at the dunking booth.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Trying to make a splash.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The inflatables were a big hit with the children.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Servepro gives out free snow cones.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Families checking in for free goodies.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Kate Werts shows off her Public Utilities Wee T-shirt.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Donnie Hurst and Katie Werts during the celebration.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The dunking booth was a big splash.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

And now he’s all wet.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Captain Public Power poses with his fans.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

American spirit during the celebration.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

This little guy is going for a drink.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

