German heritage celebrated at Oktoberfest


Brenda Williams says hello during her time in Kintertown.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

These little girls are excited for their new balloon toys.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Jennifer Mazyck weaves a sweetgrass basket at her vendor booth.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Joe Watson of Columbia came dressed up for Oktoberfest.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Newberry County Literacy Council had a cake made as a fundraiser for Oktoberfest.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Newberry County Literacy Council held a bake sale during Oktoberfest.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

WLTX interviews the Accordion Man.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The marionettes come out for a stroll.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

A few of the vendor booths at Oktoberfest.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Joey and Karen Smith stand with Mary Geren, who is running for Congress.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Members of Aveleigh give out free water and cookies.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Dr. Wade Verch and his family meet with guests during Oktoberfest.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

This vendor plays his guitar.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Jordan Cary, of Prosperity, dressed just for the occasion.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Oktoberfest photo booths became a big hit.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

All South gave away free goodies during Oktoberfest.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Guests get their wristbands for the Biergarten.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Guests get their beverages from the Biergarten.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Gisela Kloess, The Haute Dog Lady, makes lemonade during Oktoberfest.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Couples having fun Downtown.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Dancing away to the music.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Bridget Schausten and Kara Blankenship of Blythewood came dressed up to Oktoberfest.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Amelia Neal of Prosperity all dressed up.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Barbara Chapman hands out free books.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Willie and Tammy Liddicoat of Chapin have fun with their pup at Oktoberfest.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Face painting was in full swing at the Samsung tent.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Sean Pomeroy has some fun outside of Half Full.


Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Newberry’s Oktoberfest was held this weekend and brought plenty of friends, family and fun to Downtown Newberry. The Maederer family came out dressed for the occasion, pictured are Steve, Deanne, Josh, Therese, Sophia, Zoe, Isabel, Nathan, Rosie and Tobias.

