Posted on by

McLeod speaks at DAR meeting


The University Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Governor’s Lace House on Sept. 13. Former Newberry County Rep. Walt McLeod, middle, spoke on the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. With McLeod are, from the left, Catherine McBroom, Joyce Metts Grimes, Miley Rhodes and Chapter Regent Julie Smoak.


Courtesy photo

The University Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Governor’s Lace House on Sept. 13. Former Newberry County Rep. Walt McLeod, middle, spoke on the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. With McLeod are, from the left, Catherine McBroom, Joyce Metts Grimes, Miley Rhodes and Chapter Regent Julie Smoak.

The University Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Governor’s Lace House on Sept. 13. Former Newberry County Rep. Walt McLeod, middle, spoke on the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. With McLeod are, from the left, Catherine McBroom, Joyce Metts Grimes, Miley Rhodes and Chapter Regent Julie Smoak.
http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_DSCN4212Group1.jpgThe University Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Governor’s Lace House on Sept. 13. Former Newberry County Rep. Walt McLeod, middle, spoke on the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. With McLeod are, from the left, Catherine McBroom, Joyce Metts Grimes, Miley Rhodes and Chapter Regent Julie Smoak. Courtesy photo

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:29 pm |    

Bridging that gap

Bridging that gap
1:29 pm |    

Oktoberfest is here — be safe!

Oktoberfest is here — be safe!
1:28 pm |    

Sophomore soccer players embark on their second season

Sophomore soccer players embark on their second season
comments powered by Disqus