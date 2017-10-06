McLeod speaks at DAR meeting

The University Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution met at the Governor’s Lace House on Sept. 13. Former Newberry County Rep. Walt McLeod, middle, spoke on the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote. With McLeod are, from the left, Catherine McBroom, Joyce Metts Grimes, Miley Rhodes and Chapter Regent Julie Smoak.

