Prosperity native promoted to chief petty officer

MILLINGTON, Tenn. – Navy Chief Aerographer’s Mate Brittany Burris from Prosperity, S.C., was recently promoted to chief petty officer, an accomplishment that only one in five eligible sailors achieve each year.

Burris, a 2006 Newberry Academy graduate, is currently serving at U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

“I joined the Navy to be a part of something bigger than myself,” said Burris. “It’s been 11 glorious years, but making chief and becoming a part of the mess emphasized that beyond measure. Now, I am a part of a war fighting organization that serves the greater good while also being a part of the best brotherhood in the world that guides, leads, supports and mentors the junior sailors to continually make the U.S. Navy the best it is. Even long after we are gone.”

Achieving the title of ‘Navy Chief’ is a major honor and milestone. According to Navy Personnel Command, there are only 8.5 percent of sailors currently serving at the chief petty officer rank.

To be selected for this promotion, sailors must be a petty officer 1st class, and successfully navigate through two qualifying factors: a job-based exam and a selection review board. A sailor’s record can only proceed to the review board after they score high enough on the exam.

Once the exam is passed, their records are reviewed by a panel of senior navy leaders who meet for six weeks to determine if the individuals meet the standards for selection as a chief petty officer. A sailor’s performance is evaluated for at least five years, and each sailor attributes different experiences for their selection.

“The leaders I have had along the way are why I am where I am in my career,” said Burris. “Not to forget all the junior sailors that have trusted me along the way which made me grow as a leader to let them know they could count on me.”

During the ceremony, the honored sailors invite friends and family members to pin on the two gold anchors that adorn the newly appointed chiefs’ uniforms, while the sailor’s sponsor places the combination cover on their heads.

“I’m beyond thankful for the support I’ve had from my parents, close friends, family and husband,” said Burris. “Knowing they believed in me kept me going during the hardest times. Knowing I could call on them in the hardest times has pushed me over many times I was stuck.”

Navy Chief Aerographer’s Mate Brittany Burris was recently promoted to chief petty officer. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_Burris-Brittany.jpg Navy Chief Aerographer’s Mate Brittany Burris was recently promoted to chief petty officer.