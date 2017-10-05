Scenes from Saturday’s cruise-in

NEWBERRY — The Midlands S.C. Muscle and Classic Car Group met Sept. 30 at Sonic with 34 vehicles on display.

“Special thanks to Mac Bell for allowing our Midlands SC Muscle & Classic Car Group to host our September 2017 Cruise In at his restaurant and his continued support for our car group. It was beautiful weather for a cruise in and our group, visitors and family members enjoyed this cruise in,” said Zeb Reid, president of the club.

Reid also thanked Shane Stafford, owner of Audio Advantage in Newberry, for donating several high-end stereo items for prizes at the event. The 2017 cruise-in schedule will come to an end this month at Advance Auto Parts.

Members in attendance

1. Zeb Reid — 2000 LS1 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

2. Angela Reid — 2005 Chevrolet Silverado Z71

3. Richard Koon — 1957 Chevy

4. Roniee Jeter — 1973 Mach I Mustang

5. Tom Ferrington — 1934 Ford (5) Window

6. Bob Carver — 1971 Duster

7. Josh Lindler — 1987 Pontiac Trans Am

8. Ed Keschinger — 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 XL convertible

9. Mike & Mary Jane Lindler — 1970 Chevrolet SS Chevelle

10.. Rich Gerken — 1932 Ford

11. Ranse Miller — 1967 Chevrolet SS Chevelle

12. Oneal Lindler — 1983 1500

13. Lee Boozer — 1937 Plymouth

14. Fred Sebesta — 1946 Ford Coupe

15. Sean Wilson — 1951 Ford F1

16. Ricky Bedenbaugh — 1967 GTO

17. David Howard — 1951 Ford Truck

18. Robert L. Forbus — 1931 Ford Model A

19. Barry Shealy — 1969 Chevrolet C-10

20. Wayne Bannister — 1965 Rambler

21. Lana Bannister — 1964 Comet

22. Billy Patterson — 2013 Boss 302 Mustang

23. Michael Wessinger — Nissan 370Z

24. Gwin Crump — 1966 Ford Fairlane

25. Elwood Jones — 1956 Ford

26. Doug Navan — 2005 Roush

27. Kathy Allison — 2006 Hummer

28. Tim Allison — 1975 Duster

29. Gary Johnson — 1969 Chevrolet Camaro convertible

30. Mike Reid — 1971 Ford F-100

31. Sergio Cornejo — 1979 Ford F-150 Lariat

32. Andrew Boncorddo — 2002 883 Motorcycle

33. Jerry Alewine — 1965 Corvair

34. Bryan Wood — 1973 Charger

The final 2017 cruise in will befrom 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at Advance Auto Parts. The theme is Halloween “Trunk or Treat.” Each member is asked to bring candy to put in the pot that will be handed out at the registration table. Also, members can hand out candy to folks who stop and talk/check out their vehicle.

“We will do a People’s Choice for best dressed individual (dress up) and best dressed car/vehicle,” Reid said.

The group also will be at Oktoberfest on Oct. 7 in Downtown Newberry from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Reid said there is a need for at least 20 vehicles at the McKibben Street Coke Mural Parking lot. The group also will be participating in the Boys Farm Fall Festival on Oct. 14.

Roniee Jeter’s 1973 Mach I Mustang. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3848.jpg Roniee Jeter’s 1973 Mach I Mustang. Courtesy photos Josh Lindler’s 1987 Pontiac Trans Am. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3851.jpg Josh Lindler’s 1987 Pontiac Trans Am. Courtesy photos Bob Carver’s 1971 Duster. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3852.jpg Bob Carver’s 1971 Duster. Courtesy photos Gary Johnson’s gorgeous 1969 Camaro. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3853.jpg Gary Johnson’s gorgeous 1969 Camaro. Courtesy photos O’Neal Lindler’s 1983 1500 Custom. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3854.jpg O’Neal Lindler’s 1983 1500 Custom. Courtesy photos Wayne Bannister’s 1965 Rambler. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3856.jpg Wayne Bannister’s 1965 Rambler. Courtesy photos Guests check out the cars during Saturday’s Cruise In. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3860.jpg Guests check out the cars during Saturday’s Cruise In. Courtesy photos Ed Keschinger’s 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 XL Convertible. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3865.jpg Ed Keschinger’s 1965 Ford Galaxie 500 XL Convertible. Courtesy photos Linda Miller was the 50-50 winner at the September Cruise In. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3871.jpg Linda Miller was the 50-50 winner at the September Cruise In. Courtesy photos Sergio Cornejo’s 1979 Ford 150 Lariat. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_IMG_3869.jpg Sergio Cornejo’s 1979 Ford 150 Lariat. Courtesy photos