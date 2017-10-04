Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week set for Oct. 16-Oct. 23

NEWBERRY — Newberry College will host the fifth annual Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week from Oct. 16 through Oct. 23 as part of its efforts to promote appreciation for diversity and create a culture of inclusiveness that values, respects and supports of every person.

All events are free and open to the public except where noted.

“Each year, we host a variety of stimulating events that we hope will help students, faculty and staff broaden their perspectives,” said Dr. Peggy Barnes-Winder, director of Diversity Education at Newberry College. “Our goal is to help participants develop a greater understanding and appreciation of the unique differences of our humanity and the values and beliefs that form our individual identities.”

Dufford Diversity and Inclusion Week Schedule

• Oct. 16 at 7:30 p.m.

Breaking Down Barriers: World-class Paralympic sprinter Jerome Singleton Jr., and former Director of Public Safety for Orangeburg, Wendell Davis ’81, will speak on some of the obstacles they have overcome over the course of their careers. Free to the public. Eligible for student FAL credit. Location: Alumni Music Center at Newberry College

• Oct. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Fighting Hate, Teaching Tolerance, Seeking Justice: Lecia Brooks, Outreach Director for the Southern Poverty Law Center, an organization founded to combat hate, intolerance and discrimination through education and litigation, will discuss SPLC’s history, landmark legal cases and describe current efforts for equal justice. She also will discuss SPLC’s internationally recognized efforts to track and expose the activities of hate groups and the nativist movement and monitor militia and other extremist antigovernment activity. Free to the public. Eligible for student FAL credit. Location: Wiles Chapel at Newberry College

• Oct. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Martial Artists and Acrobats of China: Martial Artists and Acrobats of Tianjin, an award-winning acrobatic troupe from China, offers a thrilling performance of martial arts, juggling acts, contortion tricks, aerial stunts and feats of balance. Tickets are $20 to $40. Order online at www.newberryoperahouse.com. Eligible for student FAL credit. Location: Newberry Opera House, 1202 McKibben St.

• Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.

Gerding Author Series Speaker: Danny Gardner, author of “A Negro and an Ofay,” speaks at the Newberry Opera House about his novels and his career as an author, comedian, actor, director and screenwriter. Eligible for student FAL credit. Location: Newberry Opera House, 1202 McKibben St.

• Oct. 23 at 5:30 p.m.

Documentary Video and Book Signing with Dr. William Dufford: Screening of the documentary video of Dr. William Dufford’s life as an educator and the administrator who led the integration of the Sumter school district. Dufford will sign copies of his newly published book,” My Tour Through the Asylum: A Southern Integrationist’s Memoir.” Eligible for student FAL credit. Location: Center for Teacher Education, 1121 Speers St.