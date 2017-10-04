Students learn of Johnny Appleseed

Newberry Academy’s 5K Class continued their celebration of the fall season with a lesson on folk hero and pioneer apple farmer Johnny Appleseed. After making their very own tin pot hat, the class took a field trip up to the school’s Main Building, where they delivered fresh apples to teachers and staff.

