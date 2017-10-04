Little Mountain students recognized as leaders

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — This year at Little Mountain Elementary the students are continuing their focus with The Leader in Me. During September, the faculty, staff and students exemplified Habit #1, Be Proactive.

For the students, Habit #1 meant displaying responsibility and personal initiative. They chose their actions, attitudes and moods. Students do not blame others for their wrong actions. They model the right thing without being asked, even when no one is looking. These young leaders were selected from their display of leadership skills and exemplary actions inside and outside of the classroom.

Front row are Cannon Paul, Ethan Phillips, Jasmine Bundrick, Carsyn Lyons and Jonathan Shealy. Second row are Kamryn Koon, Lei Derrick, Ethan Morse, Bristol Perry and Matthew Bauer. Third row are Daniel Carter, Gracen Shealy, Cheyenne Philipp and Lily Farmer. Back row are Ryan Crooks, Kynley Mack, Savannah Moore, Camryn Butler and Ashleigh Rose Long. Not pictured is Adriana Kear. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/web1_leader-on-the-block.jpg Front row are Cannon Paul, Ethan Phillips, Jasmine Bundrick, Carsyn Lyons and Jonathan Shealy. Second row are Kamryn Koon, Lei Derrick, Ethan Morse, Bristol Perry and Matthew Bauer. Third row are Daniel Carter, Gracen Shealy, Cheyenne Philipp and Lily Farmer. Back row are Ryan Crooks, Kynley Mack, Savannah Moore, Camryn Butler and Ashleigh Rose Long. Not pictured is Adriana Kear. Courtesy photo