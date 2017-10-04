City holding landlord educational meeting Oct 17

NEWBERRY — The Newberry Housing Authority, in partnership with the City of Newberry, will hold an educational meeting for all city landlords from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at City Hall, 1330 College St.

Carrie Epting, Section 8 coordinator for the Newberry Housing Authority, will present the free educational session, which will review the S.C. Residential Landlord and Tenant Act and will provide copies to those in attendance.

The meeting will also cover the city’s new ordinance dealing with problem properties in the city limits as well as other ordinances already in affect and pertain to property maintenance within the City.

Epting has been with the Newberry Housing Authority for 16 years, 14 of those years spent as the Section 8 coordinator.

“We want landlords to have every tool available to them so that when they walk out the door they will know what they can expect from the City of Newberry and what the City of Newberry expects from them,” Epting said. “We want landlords to know what protections are out there for them.”

Those attending will be given time to ask questions after the presentation. Light refreshments will be served.

“We know the importance of education so that landlords can better understand the protections they have currently available to them through the law in order to better protect their investment,” said City Manager Matt DeWitt. “We feel this educational session will be very beneficial to all landlords within the City and hope they will decide to come out and actively participate.”

