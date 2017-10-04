Pomaria gets update on signs

POMARIA — Mayor Darryl Hentz gave Pomaria Town Council an update on replacing signs at Holloway and Folk streets along with the Main Street Square during this week’s Town Council meeting.

Hentz said he will reach out to the S.C. Department of Transportation again to see about having the signs replaced. He will also be looking into gutter cleaning and repair for the town.

“DOT didn’t do the last signs. The county did them. It wasn’t very expensive. If that’s a different type sign, then the DOT can make signs. Can they make these? I don’t know. That was different from what we had originally,” Hentz said.

Other business:

• Councilman Jim Redden addressed repairing the holes/cracks on the walking track. Hentz said this will probably have to be done with sales tax money, but will need to be done in the future.

“If we want that to be an ongoing walking track, eventually we’ll have to do something with it. It was on the list to redo the track, that was one of the line items and it probably wouldn’t cost that much to redo it,” Hentz said. “If we’ve got the money to do it, it will probably be best to look at the whole nine yards and do the whole thing and knock it all out because it will eventually need to be done.”

Redden also asked if any projects for Pomaria have begun. Hentz said that two recreational projects have begun, but those were under two different contracts.

• Councilman Richard Ringer made Hentz aware of fallen limbs on Holloway Street.

• Hentz informed Council that the Town of Pomaria did apply for Accommodation Tax where the town was able to receive $300. Hentz also informed Council that the “Making a Difference in Our Community” event, held on Aug. 12 had 75 to 100 people in attendance.

• The beginning balance for the Town of Pomaria for September was $21,958.48. As of Sept. 30, the remaining balance for the town was $20,870.21. In the town’s expenditures, the town spent $3,023.60 in September, with $38,350 in the budget. On the revenue side, the town had a total of $1,935.33 in September, with $38,350 budgeted.

By Kelly Duncan

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

