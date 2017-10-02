Employee, Self Advocate of the Year named

Shnora Werts, left, was named the Self Advocate of the Year during the Ruth S. Pugh Foundation meeting on Sept. 28. Congratulating her is Harold Folk, right, chairman of the Ruth S. Pugh Foundation.
Harold Folk, right, chairman of the Ruth S. Pugh Foundation, congratulates Flora Graham, Direct Support Employee of the Year for the Newberry Disabilities and Special Needs Board.
