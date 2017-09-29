Clemson announces Woodland Management: Forest Health workshops

CLEMSON — Clemson Extension has scheduled a series of workshops to educate landowners and land managers about how to properly care for their forests.

The workshops, Woodland Management: Forest Health, begin Oct. 3 at the University Center of Greenville main auditorium, 225. S. Pleasantburg Drive.

The workshops continues Oct. 5 at the Lynches River County Park multipurpose room, 5094 County Park Road in Coward in Florence County and Oct. 24 at the Clemson Sandhill Research and Education Center, 900 Clemson Road, Columbia.

Each workshop begins at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m. Information provided will be the same at all locations, so participants just need to attend one workshop.

The Clemson Forestry and Wildlife Team coordinated the workshops based on the local needs for woodland owners.

“This program focuses on overall forest health, forest pest, forest diseases and introduction into herbicides and invasive plants,” said Derrick Phinney, Clemson Extension Natural Resources Team leader. “We will even have a hands-on demonstration and calibration of a sprayer. I encourage everyone involved in the forestry industry to attend.”

This workshop qualifies for 4.5 pesticide credits. Registration is $50 and includes lunch. This program is limited to 40 people per workshop, so early registration is encouraged.

Register online at https://tinyurl.com/ClemsonWoodlandClinic or call Paula Varn at 843-563-5773.

For more information, contact Phinney at dphinne@clemson.edu or 843-563-0135.

Forestry is a major contributor to the South Carolina economy. The Forestry Association of South Carolina reports the total economic impact of South Carolina’s forest industry is more than $21 billion annually.

Forests occupy 13.1 million acres or 67 percent of the land area in South Carolina. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_woodlandmanagement.jpg Forests occupy 13.1 million acres or 67 percent of the land area in South Carolina. Derrick Phinney | Clemson University