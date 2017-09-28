Elliott achieves Eagle Scout rank

LITTLE MOUNTAIN — Boy Scout Marshall Elliott was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout during a ceremony held Sept. 24 at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church.

Elliott is a member of Little Mountain Boy Scout Troop 61, which is sponsored by the Ruritan Club. He completed his board of review on Aug. 22.

He is the son of Amy Metts Elliott of Little Mountain and has been a member of Troop 61 since 2013. He has earned more than 37 merit badges and has held several different leadership positions.

He is also a member of BSA’s Order of the Arrow. He has participated in several community service projects, attended Camp Old Indian each summer and served as a counselor for Cub/Parent Weekend.

His Eagle Scout service project was Generations of Roses, which was the removal of old shrubs at Generations of Chapin and the planting of roses in their place. Elliott planned the project, raised the money for it and organized it.

Marshall Elliott was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on Sept. 24. He is shown with his mother Amy Metts Elliott; Chad Morris, assistant Scoutmaster; Bradd Bunce, assistant Scoutmaster; John Hollowell, assistant Scoutmaster; James Torrence, assistant Scoutmaster; Jeff Murray, assistant Scoutmaster; Andy Senn, assistant Scoutmaster; and Billy Lindler, Scoutmaster. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_DSC_0607.jpg Marshall Elliott was awarded the rank of Eagle Scout on Sept. 24. He is shown with his mother Amy Metts Elliott; Chad Morris, assistant Scoutmaster; Bradd Bunce, assistant Scoutmaster; John Hollowell, assistant Scoutmaster; James Torrence, assistant Scoutmaster; Jeff Murray, assistant Scoutmaster; Andy Senn, assistant Scoutmaster; and Billy Lindler, Scoutmaster. Courtesy photo