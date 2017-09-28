LITTLE MOUNTAIN — The Newcomers’ Clubs at Little Mountain Elementary are for students in grades one through five who are new to Little Mountain Elementary School at the beginning of the school year.

The clubs meet with Sherry Swindler, school counselor, during the first month of school to make the transition to their new school as smooth as possible. Students discuss friendship skills, feelings associated with changing schools and newcomer tips to assist them in the adjustment process.

Members of the Little Mountain Elementary School Third Grade Newcomers Club are, from the left, Cheyenne Philipp, Emma Fallaw, Malia Pipkin, Kyler Settlemire, Chris Gonzalaz-Estevez and Emily Cannady.

Members of the Little Mountain Elementary School Fourth Grade Newcomers Club are, from the left, River Mills and Kynli Jordan.

Members of the Little Mountain Elementary School Fifth Grade Newcomers Club are, from the left, Cheyenne Hansey, Trustan Stack and Kahmajah Wadsworth.

Members of the Little Mountain Elementary School First Grade Newcomers Club are, from the left, Michael Mattox, Shaylin Mayers, Seth Williams, Kaiden Ramey, Harper Jace Bray, Melinda Mattox and Lilian Klimpel.

Members of the Little Mountain Elementary School Second Grade Newcomers Club are, from the left, Samari Caldwell, Maddy Rock, Justin Meggett and June Williams.