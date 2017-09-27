Think you know Sterling Wendt, Jacob Williams and Nolan Bidleman?

NEWBERRY — Newberry College senior Sterling Wendt and freshmen Jacob Williams and Nolan Bidleman take us through their back story prior to coming to Newberry to play soccer for the Wolves.

Sterling Wendt, a senior midfielder from Alpharetta, Ga., is in his final season with the Wolves.

Wendt, a business administration major, played at Centennial High School and lettered all four years. He was named All-Region for two consecutive years. He was awarded the team MVP honor and his team finished as a state finalist. He made his way to Newberry because it was the best option for him, and the Wolves offered him the most time to play the game that he loves.

Growing up in a very strict household, Wendt had much success in the classroom as well as on the field.

“My upbringing was strict in which one thing was tied into another. If I wasn’t doing well in school than I wasn’t allowed to train, therefore I always made sure I was in good standing with my school work. My parents pushed me day in and day out to better myself. They have set the example for the work ethic I have every day and the motivation I have to make myself better,” he stated.

Wendt has had a very successful career at Newberry. Last season he appeared in 13 matches and started 10, recording two goals on 11 total shots, four of which were on goal. He scored the lone Newberry goal in the 87th minute of a 2-1 loss at Catawba on Sept. 14. During the 2014 season he started in all 15 matches and recorded a pair of goals and two assists. He chipped over the keeper in the 62nd minute of a 2-2 tie vs. Lincoln Memorial on Sept. 20 to tally his first collegiate goal.

“I always make sure that I hold myself to a high standard. I am always honest with myself when it comes to mistakes. I think it is important to demand the most out of yourself every day and give the most effort you can,” said Wendt.

In his free time, he loves traveling. Wendt has been to a few European countries and plans on traveling this upcoming summer. His favorite athlete is Marco Reus and his favorite team is Borussia Dortmund. From a child to his young adult years, Wendt has aspired to be a professional soccer player. His greatest athletic achievement was his freshman year in college when he chipped the goalkeeper on a half volley to tie the game against the No. 25 team in the nation.

Jacob Williams, a freshman goalkeeper from Hanahan, is just beginning his journey with the Wolves.

Beginning his soccer career at Hanahan High School, Williams started as JV captain before moving up in rotation to starting goalkeeper for the varsity team. He represented Hanahan HS three years as varsity captain.

Williams was a starter for the former US Soccer Development Academy Club (USSDA), Charleston Battery Academy, within the U16 and U18 age groups. He has also served as a representative for the South Carolina Region III ODP team.

Williams, a sports management major, made his debut for the Wolves in the 4-3 victory against Coker on Sept. 13. He recorded five saves in the contest and defended Coker’s three corner kicks.

His pregame ritual includes imagining situations in game and how he would deal with them.

“I was taught that hard work and discipline will lead to success even when life isn’t going your way, keep working,” stated Williams. In his training he focuses on each drill individually and uses the best technique possible.

In his free time he enjoys competing in FIFA with his teammates and playing sports. His favorite athlete is Hugo Lloris and he enjoys cheering on Tottenham Hotspur based out of London, England. As a child he aspired to be a Pokemon trainer, and he one day strives to be as sarcastic and humorous as Sterling Wendt.

Williams’ greatest athletic achievement includes winning three PK shootouts in one week during his freshman year of high school that would send his team to the playoffs.

Nolan Bidleman is a freshman midfielder from Columbus, Ga., entering his first season with the Wolves.

While attending Columbus High School, Bidleman was apart of the varsity team. He was the 2016 CHS Offensive Player of the Year and made the 2016 Georgia High School Association (GHSA) All-State All-Star Varsity team. While with his club soccer team, Birmingham United Soccer Academy (BUSA) 98 East, Bidleman won the 2016 US Club Region Championship. His Birmingham United team was also a 2015 Alabama State Cup semi-finalist.

He grew up in a loving and close family that always had his back through thick and thin. Bidleman chose Newberry because of the comfort he felt around the campus.

“The family environment, small classes, and the competitive soccer program is why I decided to come to Newberry,” he stated.

His favorite sports team is Manchester United, while his favorite athlete is Manchester’s own Paul Paul Pogba. Winning the Georgia and Alabama State Cup goes down as one of greatest athletic achievement.

Something interesting about Bidleman, a math major, is that he learned sign language for his senior project in high school. Before each game he listens to music and he aspired to be a dancer as a child.

Get to know senior Sterling Wendt and freshmen Jacob Williams and Nolan Bidleman. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Soccer-Profiles-925.jpg Get to know senior Sterling Wendt and freshmen Jacob Williams and Nolan Bidleman. Courtesy photo