Samsung, Harvest Hope Food Bank partner to feed South Carolina veterans

COLUMBIA — Joe Stinziano, the executive vice president of Samsung Electronics America, announced recently that Samsung has partnered with the Harvest Hope Food Bank to feed South Carolina veterans in need through a “Pack 2 Feed for Veterans.”

Pack 2 Feed is a Harvest Hope program providing boxes of shelf-stable food that supply meals for one person for an entire week. Pack 2 Feed boxes are using in a variety of ways, including for disaster relief, but the focus on veterans adds to Harvest Hope’s current programming.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Samsung to provide food to the brave men and women who have served our country,” said Harvest Hope CEO Denise Holland. “Many of our retired veterans live on fixed incomes. Others veterans who are still working struggle with ongoing medical needs and a need for assistance. Helping them have enough food on the table is an incredible endeavor. We are fortunate to have businesses like Samsung call South Carolina home and invest in the well-being of our citizens who have given so much to our country.”

Samsung’s initial investment will provide 500 of the Pack 2 Feed for Veterans boxes.

“We hope other businesses and individuals follow Samsung’s lead and help us feed the thousands of veterans across our state,” said Holland. “It only costs $10 to sponsor a box and that will feed a veteran for one week.”

The military has a tremendous presence and impact in South Carolina. A 2017 economic impact study estimates there are more than 80,000 veterans in the Midlands of South Carolina alone. Statewide, the positive economic impact of the military is $24.1 billion a year.

“Samsung has a longstanding interest in serving veterans and their families and we are delighted to partner with Harvest Hope as they strive to provide for the needs of veterans in Newberry County,” said Stinziano. “The business investment we are making in South Carolina to open a Samsung state-of-the-art home appliance manufacturing facility will continue our steady expansion of operations in the United States.”

Fundraising for additional Pack 2 Feed for Veterans food boxes has a goal of beginning to hand out the boxes on Nov. 11. On that day in Newberry, Samsung will partner with two American Legion Posts in Newberry County to provide a free Veterans Day luncheon to area service members. Samsung will also offer an opportunity for local residents to learn more about Samsung and the company’s dedication to the community.

To join the Pack 2 Feed for Veterans effort visit harvesthope.org/donate.

http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Samsung.jpg