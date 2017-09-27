Bridge celebration is Saturday

NEWBERRY — After a much anticipated wait, the College Street bridge project was completed this summer.

To celebrate its renovation and re-opening, Bethlehem Baptist Church is inviting the community out to the College Street Bridge Celebration this Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

A brief program will be held at noon and then the community is invited to stay and enjoy food, games and the chance to win prizes.

“It was quite challenging trying to find other ways to get into the church. The neighbors were so great about letting us use their yards to park, along with Lindsay Furniture. We would have trustees that would pick people up and take them to church on golf carts,” said Patricia Caldwell, co-chair of the event. “We just wanted to give something back to show the community we appreciate their work. This event also helps bring the church and community together in a special way.”

Mattie Dillon serves as co-chair with Caldwell.

Caldwell said church members are also happy to have easier and safer access to church and have been involved with putting the celebration together.

There will also be a small health fair on site during the celebration handing out health information to the community.

Caldwell said the church is looking into sponsoring health fairs in the future to allow for free health screenings for the community.

Now that construction on the bridge has been completed, Caldwell hopes the community comes out to the event, not only to take in the beauty of the bridge, but to also know what is going on within the community.

“The construction is just beautiful and it’s a good thing for people to come out to see and the convenience is so much better. With this new bridge, we won’t have a lot of flooding and now there is a nice sidewalk, so now people won’t have to walk in the street. It’s just a good thing to see what’s going on in your county and city. We have something for everybody to get involved in,” said Caldwell.

The College St. Bridge Celebration will be held this Saturday from noon – 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. http://www.newberryobserver.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/web1_Bridge1.jpg The College St. Bridge Celebration will be held this Saturday from noon – 4 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

By Kelly Duncan kduncan@newberryobserver.com

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.

Reach Kelly Duncan at 803-768-3123 ext. 1868 or on Twitter @TheNBOnews.