Newberry Middle School hosts Grandparents Day

Staff Report

Kimberly Rodriguez Leyva with her grandmother Modeste Leyva.


Courtesy photos

Susie Coleman and Bob Coleman and Charlene Kenley serve doughnuts.


Courtesy photos

MeKenzie and Taylor Kinard with their grandfather John Price.


Courtesy photos

Kinsley Williams with her grandmother Gwen DeWalt.


Courtesy photos

Emily Mora Osorio with her grandmother Soledad Figueroa.


Courtesy photos

Mya and Mia Shippy with their grandmother Mary Ann Robinson.


Courtesy photos

Kaitlyn and Kamron Wilson with her grandmother Clara Wilson.


Courtesy photos

Lawson James and his grandmother Dawn James.


Courtesy photos

NEWBERRY — Newberry Middle School hosted its annual Grandparents’ Day Celebration on Sept. with nearly 100 grandparents in attendance.

Grandparents and students had fresh doughnuts sponsored by the Newberry Middle School PTO.

“Grandparents’ Day is a time for us to celebrate grandparents. Their wisdom and strength are the backbones of our families and our community. We truly appreciate all they do for our students and community,” said Principal Kim Hamilton.

