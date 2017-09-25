Newberry Middle School hosts Grandparents Day

NEWBERRY — Newberry Middle School hosted its annual Grandparents’ Day Celebration on Sept. with nearly 100 grandparents in attendance.
Grandparents and students had fresh doughnuts sponsored by the Newberry Middle School PTO.
“Grandparents’ Day is a time for us to celebrate grandparents. Their wisdom and strength are the backbones of our families and our community. We truly appreciate all they do for our students and community,” said Principal Kim Hamilton.
Kimberly Rodriguez Leyva with her grandmother Modeste Leyva.
Susie Coleman and Bob Coleman and Charlene Kenley serve doughnuts.
MeKenzie and Taylor Kinard with their grandfather John Price.
Kinsley Williams with her grandmother Gwen DeWalt.
Emily Mora Osorio with her grandmother Soledad Figueroa.
Mya and Mia Shippy with their grandmother Mary Ann Robinson.
Kaitlyn and Kamron Wilson with her grandmother Clara Wilson.
Lawson James and his grandmother Dawn James.