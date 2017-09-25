Don’t become a statistic

NEWBERRY COUNTY — The Office of State Fire Marshal has reported that there have been 77 fire related deaths in 2017, which is the same number for all of 2016. As it looks, the number of fire related deaths will be higher this year than last year.

“That is one big concern for the state and for officials across the state — how to reduce and educate the general public about fire safety,” said City of Newberry Fire Chief Keith Minick. “We are fortunate that we do not have any fire fatalities for this year. We had one on the books last year.”

The data from the office of the state fire marshal shows that the numbers had been going down since 2014. The number in 2015 was 78, and in 2014 was 96.

The data provided by the State Fire Marshal’s website (scfiremarshal.llronline.com) shows that the majority of this year’s deaths took place in March, and the main causes listed are undetermined, smoking and cooking fires.

To help prevent fire deaths in Newberry, the City of Newberry Fire Department has worked to promote smoke alarms, fire home inspections and pre-plans.

Over the past six years the City of Newberry’s Fire Department has received several grants and they have been able to use that funding to put more than 1,500 smoke alarms in homes just within the city. Minick added that some alarms have also gone to homes in the county as well.

“Being on the forefront of trying to make sure everybody has a working smoke alarm in their house,” he said. “The program is working, for the simple fact about two weeks ago we had a cooking fire late at night, and the resident said the smoke alarm woke her up, and that is one we put up.”

Minick is hopeful they can continue with their smoke alarm program along with providing awareness about fire prevention.

“Hopefully, parents and grandparents will take notice of that number 77 and say ‘wow, I could be one of those and I do not want to be one of those,’ and prevent it. They need to ask questions, and make sure their houses are fire safe,” he said.

So what are ways you can keep your house fire safe?

Minick says make sure you do not have any overloaded drop cords and with the winter months coming up, make sure you are properly using and maintaining alternative heating sources such as space heaters. Also, make sure they are not near anything combustible.

“Come winter time, when talking kitchen fires, we see a lot of fires when people are using a stove to heat the house. That is something not recommended to do,” Minick said. “I understand people have to do what they need to to survive, but we strongly discourage them using a stove as an alternative heating source.”

He also recommends, during the winter months, to make sure you follow manufacturer recommendation for kerosene heaters, and make sure you have ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide build up. Minick also says check your furnaces, especially any on a gas source, have vents cleaned and checked and have your chimneys checked if you are going to be burning wood, make sure everything is burning clean and has proper ventilation.

Minick also recommends having a carbon monoxide detector in your house, just in case something does happen.

When it comes to smoking, which is one of the top causes of fire deaths this year, Minick said to make sure cigarettes are discarded in a proper manner.

“Be cautious with your smoking material, make sure you discard them in a proper manner. Do not lay in the bed or a recliner or where you may fall asleep with a cigarette,” he said.

Minick also recommends that everyone have at least two ways planned to get out of their house if a fire does occur.

“We recently had a fire where after we extinguished the fire and did some overhaul, we found that when we tried to ventilate the house, get the smoke out, that the windows were screwed shut. We also found that a door was padlocked,” he said. “A lot of times people think I am going to keep people out. That may be true, but it also keeps you in.”

Minick also said to be aware that when you paint, you could end up sealing windows shut, and to not block windows with furniture. If you live on the second floor, he also recommends having a fire ladder to use for escape purposes.

“We are also really pushing to let people know if they are sleeping with their door closed, to realize if you have a working smoke alarm outside the bedroom, you may need one inside your bedroom. You are less likely to hear it outside the room,” he said.

Families should have a meeting place outside the home, and make sure everyone knows where to go in case of a fire. Minick also reminds residents not to go back inside the home to get personal belongings or to try and fight fires yourself.

“Things can be replaced. Too many times we have had people trying to fight the fire and were overcome by smoke. Even though minor, they were treated for smoke inhalation,” he said.

Minick said research has shown the progression of the fire can be slowed inside a room by shutting the door. He said this can buy some time to escape, be rescued, or call 911 and let them know where you are inside the house.

Minick said the fire department is always willing to speak to a group about fire safety and what residents can do to be fire safe. To set up a speaking engagement, call 803-321-1030.

By Andrew Wigger

Reach Andrew Wigger at 803-276-0625 ext. 1867 or on Twitter @ TheNBOnews.

