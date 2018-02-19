Laroche, Hunter united in marriage

Erica Elizabeth Hunter and William Joseph Laroche were united in marriage on October 14, 2017 on family land in Pomaria, SC, under a white flower covered arbor. The five o’clock service was followed by a reception at the Country Club of Newberry. The ceremony was officiated by Rev. Terry M. Amick and vocal music performed by Mrs. Denise Tweito. Pianist was Mrs. Elizabeth Ann Wise, who also played the organ for the bride’s parents wedding, and the bride’s parents performed the Lord’s Prayer.

The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Joe (Cheryl) Hunter of Columbia. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Caroline W. Shealy of Pomaria, SC and the late Mr. Horace Leroy “Jack” Shealy, and the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Young (Eloise) Hunter. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Richard (Vicki) Laroche of Lexington, SC. He is the grandson of Mrs. Betty C. Klapman of Columbia, SC and the late Mr. William Turner Klapman, and Mrs. Ruth S. Laroche of Orlando, FL and the late Mr. Joseph Leo Laroche.

The bride, escorted by her father and presented in marriage by her parents, wore a vintage inspired all-over lace fit and flair gown, featuring a double keyhole lace back, her mom’s veil, blue Australian Opal necklace (gift from William), and her mom’s diamond earrings. The bride carried a bouquet of white roses, hydrangea and pompons with grey rabbit’s ear, eucalyptus and dusty miller wrapped in lace from her wedding dress.

The mother of the bride wore an embellished gown with sequin jacket in royal blue. The mother of the groom wore a beaded flutter sleeve chiffon gown in dusty blue.

Ms. Sarah Zupon served as Maid of Honor. Bridesmaids included Ms. Sharon Jenkins, Ms. Merredith Price, Mrs. Maggie Mills and Ms. Mary Helen Alford. All attendants wore floor-length teal gowns. Miss Hannah Weick served as Flower Girl.

Mr. Laroche, father of the groom, served as best man. Groomsmen included Mr. Brian Mixon, Mr. Matt Laroche, Mr. Alexander Lourie and Mr. Derek Hunter. Ushers were Dr. Hunter Collie and Mr. Kirby Byrd. The ring bearer was Master Benjamin Weick.

The bride is a graduate of Winthrop University with a BFA in Interior Design. The groom graduated from University of South Carolina with a BS degree in Finance and Real Estate.

Following a wedding trip to Costa Rica, the couple now resides in Columbia, SC.